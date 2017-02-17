Seth Griffith continuing to produce for Marlies; Toronto beats Manitoba 5-2

TORONTO — Trevor Moore had two goals and an assist while Seth Griffith scored once and set up two more as the Toronto Marlies beat the Manitoba Moose 5-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Griffith has been on fire for Toronto since being acquired off waivers in mid-January. The 24-year-old has four goals and 18 points in 13 games with the Marlies.

Byron Froese and Dmytro Timashov each added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs AHL club (25-22-4), who got a 35-save outing from Antoine Bibeau. Defenceman Frank Corrado tacked on two assists.

Chase De Leo and Quinton Howden found the back of the net for the Moose (19-25-6), AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Eric Comrie started in net for Manitoba and allowed four goals on 18 shots. Jamie Phillips came in to start the third and made five saves.

Froese's two points and team-leading 24th goal of the season moves him into the point lead on his club with 39 in 48 games.

The win was big for Bibeau, who has struggled at times since being named goalie of the month back in October. He entered the night 2-9-3 in his last 14 starts, including a personal six-game losing streak, after starting the season 6-1-1 with three shutouts.