Still a Pirate, McCutchen calls move to right difficult
BRADENTON, Fla. — Andrew McCutchen began what could be his final spring training with the Pittsburgh Pirates by moving to a new position.
In late January, team management decided to move two-time Gold Glove winner Starling Marte from left field to
"It's difficult because I still feel like I can play," McCutchen said of
McCutchen, 30, said he'd always expected to be able to tell the team when he was ready to move out of
"This was more like, 'This is something you have to do.' It wasn't an ask," McCutchen said. "It wasn't something I was ready for or something I wanted to do. But, as I'm saying that, I'm talking about myself. I had to not be as selfish and just accept that's what I have to do and move over to right."
Hurdle said McCutchen might play a few games in
"Andrew played some of the best
McCutchen admitted he's a bit surprised to still be wearing a Pirates uniform. He was the subject of trade talks in the
"I talked with upper management after it was all over," McCutchen said. "Well ... after the winter meetings. I wouldn't say it's all over. After the winter meetings were over, I talked to those guys and they expressed how they feel about what they did. That was that."
With no assurance that he won't be dealt later this year, McCutchen is trying to focus on the upcoming season.
"We all have expectations," he said. "Nine times out of 10, life never goes that way. The dream is to be in a Pirates uniform, playing
McCutchen did not get in touch with either Marte or left fielder Gregory Polanco after the new setup was revealed. The three outfielders will huddle over the next few days before they leave Pirates camp to join their World Baseball Classic teams.
"I know we'll be able to sit down and he's going to be able to share some tips," Marte said. "I'm very open and excited to receive whatever he has to offer."
Marte will start in
"I'm just happy to be playing," McCutchen said.