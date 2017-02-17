Swisher, 2 years after last game, says he has retired

At spring training with the New York Yankees as a guest instructor, Nick Swisher says he has retired as a player.

Swisher issued a statement Friday on The Players Tribune.

Slowed by knee injuries the past several years, Swisher appeared in 76 games with Atlanta and Cleveland in 2014. The 36-year old slugger played in 55 games last season for the Yankees' Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre team, then ended his season in July when his second child was born.

Swisher says "Your body tells you when it's time to call it quits. And this off-season, my body was screaming, 'The dream is over, baby!'