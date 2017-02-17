Toronto slugger Jose Bautista ready for new season with Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Slugger Jose Bautista said he's ready for a new season with the Toronto Blue Jays after a couple of freak injuries limited his play last year.

Bautista, who signed a one-year, US$18-million US deal to return to Toronto, reported to the Jays' spring-training camp Friday.

Bautista landed on the disabled list twice in 2016 — first in June with a left toe injury and then in August with a sprained left knee.

The 36-year-old right-fielder said there was nothing he could have done differently to prevent either injury.

Bautista hit 22 homers and drove in 69 runs over 116 games last season.