Uncertainty lingers as Marner sits out Friday practice for Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs leading scorer Mitch Marner missed practice on Friday morning, raising the level of uncertainty around the health of the 19-year-old winger.

He left a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday evening with an apparent right shoulder injury.

Marner fell awkwardly into the boards in the second period against the Jackets, returning to play two shifts in the third before exiting for good.

He leads the Leafs and all NHL rookies with 48 points this season.

Head coach Mike Babcock is expected to update his status following practice.