USADA clears "Cyborg" Justino of potential doping violation

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has cleared UFC featherweight Cris "Cyborg" Justino of a potential policy violation, ending her suspension.

USADA announced its decision Friday.

USADA, which administers the UFC's doping policy, granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption to Justino for a diuretic commonly used as a masking agent for steroids.

Justino failed a doping test in December, but claimed the result was caused by a prescribed medication for an endocrine disorder. USADA accepted her explanation and granted retroactive permission to use the substance.

Justino is considered the world's top 145-pound fighter. The UFC created a featherweight division last year largely to showcase her, but Justino subsequently received her doping suspension.