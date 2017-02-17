Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with veteran receiver Denmark

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms Thursday with American receiver Clarence Denmark.

Denmark returns for a seventh season with Winnipeg. He has appeared in 98 career regular-season games, registering 359 receptions for 4,870 yards and 24 touchdowns.

"There are certain players you simply have to figure out a way to make it work contractually," Winnipeg GM Kyle Walter said in a statement. "Clarence is one of those players.

"He is the definition of a pro both on and off the field and his production speaks for itself. He's a leader by example, and we are very pleased to have him return to our organization."