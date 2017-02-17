Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with veteran receiver Denmark
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms Thursday with American receiver Clarence Denmark.
Denmark returns for a seventh season with Winnipeg. He has appeared in 98 career regular-season games, registering 359 receptions for 4,870 yards and 24 touchdowns.
"There are certain players you simply have to figure out a way to make it work contractually," Winnipeg GM Kyle Walter said in a statement. "Clarence is one of those players.
"He is the definition of a pro both on and off the field and his production speaks for itself. He's a leader by example, and we are very pleased to have him return to our organization."
Denmark played in 10 games last season, recording 53 receptions for 705 yards and eight touchdowns.