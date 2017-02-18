Balanced offence leads Toronto Rock to 10-6 win over Rochester Knighthawks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brett Hickey, Tom Schreiber and Reid Reinholdt each had two goals and two assists as the Toronto Rock downed the Rochester Knighthawks 10-6 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Phil Caputo also had a pair of goals while Kieran McArdle and Nick Rose added singles for the Rock (5-2). Nick Rose made 42 saves for the win.

Dan Dawson led the Knighthawks (2-5) with two goals and two helpers. Brad Gillies, Joe Resetarits, Corey Vitarelli and Josh Currier rounded out the offence. Matt Vinc stopped 36-of-46 shots in defeat.