Bayern pulls off injury-time draw in Berlin in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski struck in the sixth minute of injury time for Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to draw at Hertha Berlin 1-1 and avoid to its second defeat on Saturday.

Lewandowski rifled in the ball after Arjen Robben's effort was blocked on the line, setting off celebrations cut short amid initial confusion over whether the goal stood.

Hertha had long been calling for the final whistle — five minutes of injury time were indicated — but Bayern's last chance came when Peter Pekarik fouled Kingsley Coman on the edge of the penalty area. Thiago Alcantara sent the ball in for Robben to shoot. Lewandowski's goal was eventually confirmed.

"Our goal was deserved," Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "It's a fair result in the end."

It was the latest goal scored in the Bundesliga since records were kept in 1992, clocked officially at 95 minutes and 57 seconds.

"A game lasts until the referee blows the whistle," Hertha coach Pal Dardai said. "We're disappointed. A win would not have been undeserved."

It looked like Vedad Ibisevic's first-half strike was going to be enough for Hertha to end its losing streak to Bayern with a hard-fought win.

Hertha had lost to Bayern in their previous 11 meetings, and captain Ibisevic hadn't scored in seven league games, eight altogether.

The striker ended his 717-minute goal-drought to fire the home side ahead in the 21st minute when he was first to Marvin Plattenhardt's free kick and beat Manuel Neuer at the near post.

Bayern, which routed Arsenal 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, dominated but found it hard to penetrate Hertha's hard-working defence . The home side remained compact, committed, and motivated.

Ancelotti's side increased the pressure as the second half progressed but Bayern was forced from left to right and back again, occasionally sending in crosses that Rune Jarstein picked out or his defenders headed away and blocked until Lewandowski finally broke through.

"We ran to the end," Bayern's Thomas Mueller said. "We have the mentality."

Hertha stayed sixth, while Bayern opened an eight-point lead over Leipzig, playing at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3, WOLFSBURG 0

Almost 25,000 Dortmund fans were prevented from attending the Lukasz Piszczek show. The Westfalenstadion's south stand was closed due to fan trouble at previous games.

Some fans protested against the German soccer federation's decision, while Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said playing without the south stand was "like football without a ball."

Those attending saw a promising start but it was a Wolfsburg player who scored first, albeit at the wrong end when Jeffrey Bruma headed Piszczek's flick past his own goalkeeper.

Piszczek, a defender, claimed a goal of his own right after the interval, heading in a cross from Ousmane Dembele, and he returned the favour to effectively seal the result before the hour-mark.

HAMBURGER SV 2, FREIBURG 2

Hamburg scored the first goal in each half but Freiburg replied each time. Half an hour in, influential Hamburg defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos went off with a recurrent shoulder injury.

Hamburg's push for a winner ended late when Alexander Schwolow saved Aaron Hunt's weak penalty kick.

MAINZ 0, WERDER BREMEN 2

Bremen needed a win to ease the pressure on Alexander Nouri after four straight defeats since the winter break.

But the two early goals were offset by scorer Thomas Delaney being taken to a hospital for suspected concussion.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 0, INGOLSTADT 2

Ingolstadt scored early then Frankfurt's David Abraham was sent off for a studs-up challenge into Dario Lezcano's stomach.

The home side was given a lifeline when Ingolstadt 'keeper Martin Hansen conceded a penalty, but he saved it, and Makoto Hasebe crashed the rebound off the crossbar with the goal at his mercy.

Ingolstadt's Mathew Leckie earned a penalty at the other end, and it became 2-0, but Leckie was sent off late for a similar challenge to Abraham's.

HOFFENHEIM 2, DARMSTADT 0