Calgary Stampeders re-sign fullback Rob Cote to a contract
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed fullback Rob Cote to a contract Saturday.
The 30-year-old Calgary native joined the club in 2007 and is the longest-serving Stampeder on the current roster.
"Rob is one of the true leaders of our team," Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said in a release. "He had another strong season in 2016 and we're counting on him to continue being an important contributor to our success."
Cote is a mainstay of the special-teams units and his blocking skills have helped three Calgary running backs win a combined total of six rushing titles over the past 10 years.
Contract details weren't immediately available.