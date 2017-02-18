Sports

Friday's Games

Friday's Games

NHL

Columbus 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

Colorado 2 Carolina 1 (OT)

Florida 4 Anaheim 1

---

AHL

Toronto 5 Manitoba 2

Albany 4 WB-Scranton 0

Grand Rapids 5 San Antonio 1

Hartford 3 Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 4 Hershey 3

Bridgeport 5 Rochester 2

Springfield 5 Utica 2

Milwaukee 6 Charlotte 3

Rockford 4 Cleveland 1

Texas 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

San Diego 3 Bakersfield 2

Ontario 4 Tucson 1

San Jose 5 Stockton 4

---

NLL

Georgia 13 Toronto 12 (OT)

New England 14 Buffalo 11

---

Editors' Picks

Most Popular