Garret Sparks makes 37 saves as Toronto Marlies shut out Manitoba Moose

TORONTO — Garret Sparks stopped all 37 shots he faced on Saturday as the Toronto Marlies shut out the Manitoba Moose 1-0 in American Hockey League action.

Dmytro Timashov provided the game's lone offence with a third period goal for the Marlies (26-22-4), AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Eric Comrie made 30 saves in defeat for Manitoba (19-26-6), the Winnipeg Jets' farm club.