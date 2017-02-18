Meyers-Taylor edges Humphries for gold at bobsled worlds

KOENIGSSEE, Germany — Inconsistent starts proved costly as Canada's Kaillie Humphries and brakewoman Melissa Lotholz settled for silver Saturday at the women's bobsled world championship.

They finished just 0.03 seconds behind the American sled of Elana Meyers-Taylor and Kehri Jones after four heats. The Canadians had an overall time of three minutes 24.78 seconds.

"To finish three-hundredths out over four runs is a hard pill to swallow," Humphries said. "The equipment was good and I was happy with the drive, but we just got crushed at the start and that is where we lost it."

It was Taylor's second world title and fifth straight victory on the international circuit.

"Kaillie gave me a run for the money from top to the finish. So I knew I had to put it together and today we did," said Meyers-Taylor, who held a 0.02-second lead after Friday's first two runs.

Jamie Greubel Poser of the U.S. was third, 0.23 seconds back with brakewoman Aja Evans, for her first world championship medal.

"Silver is not satisfying when the gold was right there, but we have to focus on the positive," Humphries said. "Melissa has made a lot of improvements this year which has been awesome to see, but together we have a lot of improvements in all elements of the sport to continue working on in order to get back on top.

"The Olympics is a different beast. We have this summer to learn, and get back to work."

Humphries, 31, won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014 with Heather Moyse.

"We did everything to make it happen today, but we came up short," Humphries said. "The competition is stiff and the Americans are tough to beat. The eyes will for sure be on Elana in the Olympic year now, and I understand what the pressure is like having gone through that in 2014.

"I'm OK with that pressure and the stress that comes with that. I want that because that means I'm on top. But we don't take anything for granted. We will take a step back, learn from this, and come back fighting."

This was her fifth appearance on a world championship podium. She won bronze in 2011, gold in 2012 and 2013, and silver last year.

The 24-year-old Lotholz pushed Humphries to the 2016 silver and to the podium four times this season.

"We have been doing better at the start all year so to be seventh and eighth at the start on day one was a tough pill to swallow," Lotholz said. "It was a little frustrating the starts didn't align, but we'll review things with our support team and pinpoint what else could be improved on the push. We will learn from this."

European champion Mariama Jamanka and her brakewoman Annika Drazek of Germany were fourth, followed by Christina Hengster and Jennifer Onasanya of Austria. Alysia Rissling of Calgary and Cynthia Appiah of Toronto were sixth.

Earlier, Germany's Francesco Friedrich was fastest in both runs to lead Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., at the halfway stage in two-man bobsled.

Friedich, the defending champion, and brakeman Thorsten Margis were 0.52 seconds ahead of Kripps and Jesse Lumsden of Burlington, Ont. Johannes Lochner of Germany was 0.63 back in third with Joshua Bluhm.

Nick Poloniato of Hannon, Ont., and Neville Wright of Edmonton were fourth and American pilot Steven Holcomb was seventh.

Friedrich is bidding for his fourth successive gold. The title will be decided on Sunday.

———