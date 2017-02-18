Nadeau leads Canadian sweep of podium at Bavarian Open junior figure skating

OBERTSDORF, Germany — Nicolas Nadeau led a Canadian medal sweep of the junior men's podium Saturday at the Bavarian Open figure skating competition.

Nadeau, from Boisbriand, Que., was first in both the short and long programs for 213.58 points.

Conrad Orzel of Woodbridge, Ont., was second at 197.45 and Joseph Phan of Laval, Que., was third at 197.28.