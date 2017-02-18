NBA going back to Africa this summer for showcase event

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA is going back to Africa.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Saturday that NBA Africa Game 2017 will be held on Aug. 5 in Johannesburg. It's the second time the NBA is playing on that continent, after a sold-out event there in 2015.

Among the players planning to take part so far are Orlando's Bismack Biyombo, Portland's CJ McCollum and Denver's Emmanuel Mudiay.

The game will have a Team Africa vs. Team World format and will support of UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children's Villages South Africa.