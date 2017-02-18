Panathinaikos thrashes Asteras 5-0 in Greek league

ATHENS, Greece — Panathinaikos scored four times in the first half en route to beating host Asteras 5-0 in the Greek league on Saturday.

Panathinaikos caught Panionios in second place, 13 points behind league leader Olympiakos, which plays at AEK Athens on Monday

Victor Klonaridis and Marcus Berg scored early within a two-minute span as a result of defence-splitting long passes.

An unmarked Rodrigo Moledo headed in Paul-Jose M'Poku's free kick, M'Poku himself latched on to a long pass and scored nine minutes later.

The only goal of the second half came late, as Olivier Boumal hit in a rebound of Berg's shot.