QMJHL Roundup: Boivin has hat trick, two assists to lead Titan over Wildcats

BATHURST, N.B. — Christophe Boivin had a hat trick and two assists to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan past the Moncton Wildcats 7-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

William Lemay-Champagne, Dawson Theede, Daniil Miromanov and Vladimir Kuznetsov supplied the rest of the offence for Acadie-Bathurst (32-20-5), which won its fifth in a row.

Derek Dicaire and Axel Simic scored for the Wildcats (13-40-3), who dropped their 23rd straight.

Reilly Pickard made 25 saves for the win in net with Matthew Waite turning aside 40 shots in defeat.

The Titan were 1 for 3 on the power play while Moncton was scoreless on four attempts.

---

SEA DOGS 4 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Matthew Highmore struck twice as Saint John doubled up the Sagueneens for its third win in a row.

Bokondji Imama, on the power play, and Joe Veleno also chipped in for the Sea Dogs (38-13-4) during a three-goal first period.

Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme and Nicolas Roy scored for Chicoutimi (32-21-4).

---

ARMADA 5 OLYMPIQUES 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor Bramwell had a goal and an assist apiece to lift the Armada over Gatineau for their seventh straight win.

Antoine Crete-Belzile, Anthony Poulin and Alex Barre-Boulet rounded out the attack for Blainville-Boisbriand (35-15-6).

Vitalii Abramov replied for the Olympiques (26-27-4).

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored the winner on a power play in the second period as Drummondville edged the Cataractes.

Pavel Koltygin and Marc-Olivier Duquette, on the power play, opened the scoring in the first for the Voltigeurs (22-29-5).

Samuel Asselin, on the power play, and Dennis Yan answered later in the first for Shawinigan (36-15-4).

---

ISLANDERS 5 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Daniel Sprong had a pair of goals as Charlottetown downed the Mooseheads.

Gregor MacLeod, Matthew Grouchy and William Bower also scored for the Islanders (37-16-3).

Raphael Lavoie responded late in the third for Halifax (24-27-5), which dropped its fourth straight.

Charlottetown's Adam Marsh and Jordan Lepage of the Mooseheads were both ejected during the same stoppage of play in the first period. Marsh was assessed a cross-checking major while Lepage was given a boarding major.

---

HUSKIES 8 SCREAMING EAGLES 4

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Martins Dzierkals had two goals and two assists while Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored once and tacked on three helpers as the Huskies got past Cape Breton.

Antoine Waked added two goals and an assist for Rouyn-Noranda (34-15-7), which also got goals from Gabriel Fontaine, Alexandre Fortin and Tyler Hinam.

Vasily Glotov, Olivier Bourret, Yannik Bertrand and Leon Gawanke supplied the offence for the Screaming Eagles (32-22-4).

---

FOREURS 4 OCEANIC 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — David Noel scored the eventual winner as the Foreurs snapped a 10-game skid with a win over Rimouski.

Jake Smith, Mathieu Nadeau and Alexis Pepin also chipped in for Val-d'Or (24-29-5).

Alexandre Grise had a power-play goal for the Oceanic (24-29-5).