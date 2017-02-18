QMJHL Roundup: Boivin has hat trick, two assists to lead Titan over Wildcats
BATHURST, N.B. — Christophe Boivin had a hat trick and two assists to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan past the Moncton Wildcats 7-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
William Lemay-Champagne, Dawson Theede, Daniil Miromanov and Vladimir Kuznetsov supplied the rest of the offence for Acadie-Bathurst (32-20-5), which won its fifth in a row.
Derek Dicaire and Axel Simic scored for the Wildcats (13-40-3), who dropped their 23rd straight.
Reilly Pickard made 25 saves for the win in net with Matthew Waite turning aside 40 shots in defeat.
The Titan were 1 for 3 on the power play while Moncton was scoreless on four attempts.
---
SEA DOGS 4 SAGUENEENS 2
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Matthew Highmore struck twice as Saint John doubled up the Sagueneens for its third win in a row.
Bokondji Imama, on the power play, and Joe Veleno also chipped in for the Sea Dogs (38-13-4) during a three-goal first period.
Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme and Nicolas Roy scored for Chicoutimi (32-21-4).
---
ARMADA 5 OLYMPIQUES 1
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor Bramwell had a goal and an assist apiece to lift the Armada over Gatineau for their seventh straight win.
Antoine Crete-Belzile, Anthony Poulin and Alex Barre-Boulet rounded out the attack for Blainville-Boisbriand (35-15-6).
Vitalii Abramov replied for the Olympiques (26-27-4).
---
VOLTIGEURS 3 CATARACTES 2
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored the winner on a power play in the second period as Drummondville edged the Cataractes.
Pavel Koltygin and Marc-Olivier Duquette, on the power play, opened the scoring in the first for the Voltigeurs (22-29-5).
Samuel Asselin, on the power play, and Dennis Yan answered later in the first for Shawinigan (36-15-4).
---
ISLANDERS 5 MOOSEHEADS 1
HALIFAX — Daniel Sprong had a pair of goals as Charlottetown downed the Mooseheads.
Gregor MacLeod, Matthew Grouchy and William Bower also scored for the Islanders (37-16-3).
Raphael Lavoie responded late in the third for Halifax (24-27-5), which dropped its fourth straight.
Charlottetown's Adam Marsh and Jordan Lepage of the Mooseheads were both ejected during the same stoppage of play in the first period. Marsh was assessed a cross-checking major while Lepage was given a boarding major.
---
HUSKIES 8 SCREAMING EAGLES 4
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Martins Dzierkals had two goals and two assists while Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored once and tacked on three helpers as the Huskies got past Cape Breton.
Antoine Waked added two goals and an assist for Rouyn-Noranda (34-15-7), which also got goals from Gabriel Fontaine, Alexandre Fortin and Tyler Hinam.
Vasily Glotov, Olivier Bourret, Yannik Bertrand and Leon Gawanke supplied the offence for the Screaming Eagles (32-22-4).
---
FOREURS 4 OCEANIC 1
VAL-D'OR, Que. — David Noel scored the eventual winner as the Foreurs snapped a 10-game skid with a win over Rimouski.
Jake Smith, Mathieu Nadeau and Alexis Pepin also chipped in for Val-d'Or (24-29-5).
Alexandre Grise had a power-play goal for the Oceanic (24-29-5).
---