SYDNEY, Australia — Sydney FC's 19-match unbeaten streak to start the A-League season ended Saturday night in a 1-0 loss to city rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.

Veteran striker Brendon Santalab scored in the 26th minute to give Western Sydney the win.

Sydney, with 14 wins, five draws and one defeat, still has an 11-point lead over second-placed Melbourne Victory with seven rounds remaining in the regular season.