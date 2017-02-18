Tsonga beats Berdych to reach World Tennis Tournament final
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrated his 400th career win in style by beating fourth-seeded Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the World Tennis Tournament on Saturday.
He broke Berdych once in each set and beat him for only the fourth time in 12 matches.
Tsonga will play third-seeded David Goffin of Belgium in the final.
Goffin easily won 6-1, 6-3 against French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a doubles specialist ranked only 109 in singles.
Tsonga, who is ranked 14, has 12 career titles and lost the final here in Rotterdam six years ago.
He leads 3-2 overall against Goffin, but they have not played each other in two years.
Goffin, who is ranked 11, won both of his career titles in 2014.