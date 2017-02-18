Tsonga beats Berdych to reach World Tennis Tournament final

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrated his 400th career win in style by beating fourth-seeded Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the World Tennis Tournament on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Frenchman was dominant on serve, hitting 10 aces, winning 88 per cent of his points on first serve, and not conceding a single break point against the hard-hitting Czech.

He broke Berdych once in each set and beat him for only the fourth time in 12 matches.

Tsonga will play third-seeded David Goffin of Belgium in the final.

Goffin easily won 6-1, 6-3 against French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a doubles specialist ranked only 109 in singles.

Tsonga, who is ranked 14, has 12 career titles and lost the final here in Rotterdam six years ago.

He leads 3-2 overall against Goffin, but they have not played each other in two years.