WHL Roundup: Papirny makes 42 saves as Broncos snap Tigers' win streak

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Jordan Papirny made 42 saves and Aleksi Heponiemi scored twice in the first period as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 3-1 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Heponiemi's goals came less than three minutes apart and gave Swift Current a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Riley Stotts also scored for the Broncos (30-18-9).

Mark Rassell was the lone skater to beat Papirny for the Tigers (41-17-1), who had their five-game win streak come to an end.

Michael Bullion stopped 31-of-34 shots in a losing cause.

Swift Current went 1 for 3 on the power play while Medicine Hat scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 RAIDERS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Eetu Tuulola and Riley Sutter scored 45 seconds apart in the second period as Everett beat the Raiders.

Patrick Bajkov also scored and Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Silvertips (35-12-10), who have won four in a row.

Curtis Miske responded for Prince Albert (15-39-5). Nicholas Sanders stopped 33-of-36 shots in a losing cause.

Raiders forward Kolby Johnson was given a major and game misconduct for charging in the second period.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 PATS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Baron Thompson paced the Wheat Kings with a goal just 1:42 into the game and Logan Thompson made 45 saves in their victory over Regina.

Brandon (28-22-8) also got from goals Nolan Patrick, Ty Lewis, Schael Higson and Stelio Mattheos.

Connor Hobbs, Austin Wagner and Adam Brooks supplied the goals for the Pats (41-8-7). Jordan Hollett stopped 22-of-26 shots in defeat.

---

HITMEN 2 OIL KINGS 1 (OT)

CALGARY — Jakob Stukel scored 1:52 into the extra period to lift the Hitmen over Edmonton.

Andrei Grishakov also scored for Calgary (21-26-10) as Trevor Martin made 23 saves for the win.

Patrick Dea helped the Oil Kings (20-33-5) earn a point by turning away 33 shots. Trey Fix-Wolansky was the lone scorer.

---

ICE 3 BLADES 2 (OT)

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Vince Loschiavo scored the winner as the Ice snapped a seven-game slide by beating Saskatoon.

Brett Davis and Noah Philp also scored for Kootenay (13-35-10) while Jakob Walter made 28 saves for the victory.

Markson Bechtold and Mason McCarty responded for the Blades (23-26-11). Logan Flodell kicked out 28 shots in a losing cause.

---

HURRICANES 5 ROYALS 4 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Tyler Wong scored in regulation, then added the shootout winner as the Hurricanes edged Victoria.

Alec Baer, Egor Babenko and Zak Zborosky also scored for Lethbridge (35-16-7). Stuart Skinner made 35 saves for the win.

Regan Nagy led the way with a pair of goals while Blake Bargar and Matthew Phillips also scored for the Royals (31-23-5). Griffen Outhouse made 32 saves in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 REBELS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joachim Blichfeld had a goal and an assist as the Winterhawks handed Red Deer its seventh straight loss.

Portland (32-23-3) also got goals from Ryan Hughes, Keegan Iverson and Jake Gricius while Cole Kehler made 30 saves for the win.

Adam Musil, Michael Spacek and Jared Freadrich found the back of the net for the Rebels (23-27-9). Lasse Petersen stopped 40 shots in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 5 ROCKETS 4 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Kailer Yamamoto scored 1:01 into overtime and Jayden Sittler made 45 saves as Spokane slipped past the Rockets.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Ethan McIndoe, Hudson Elynuik and Hayden Ostir also scored for the Chiefs (25-24-9).

Calvin Thurkauf struck twice for Kelowna (33-20-5), which also got goals from Nick Merkley and Nolan Foote. Michael Herringer gave up three goals on six shots and was pulled for Brodan Salmond, who stopped 10 shots in 39:17 of relief.

---

AMERICANS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Morgan Geekie and Tyler Sandhu each had a goal and an assist as the Americans beat Seattle for their third straight win.

Dakota Krebs and Dylan Coghlan also scored for Tri-City (34-23-3) while Rylan Parenteau made 20 saves for the victory.

Ethan Bear and Keegan Kolesar supplied the offence for the Thunderbirds (36-17-5) as Rylan Toth stopped 25-of-29 shots in defeat.

---

BLAZERS 6 GIANTS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Rudolfs Balcers scored twice and Connor Ingram made 24 saves as Kamloops dealt the Giants their fourth loss in a row.

Quinn Benjafield, Lane Bauer, Garrett Pilon and Nick Chyzowski added the other Blazers (35-19-6) goals.

Calvin Spencer opened the scoring for Vancouver (18-36-5). Ryan Kubic made 33 saves in a losing effort.