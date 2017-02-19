Adam Erne scores two power-play goals to lift Crunch over IceCaps

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Adam Erne struck twice on the power play to lead the Syracuse Crunch past the St. John's IceCaps 5-3 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Cameron Darcy, Ben Thomas and Mike Halmo supplied the rest of the offence for Syracuse (26-17-9), the AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Adam Wilcox made 27 saves for the win in net.

Chris Terry had a pair of power-play goals for the IceCaps (24-23-7) and assisted on Charles Hudon's goal with the man advantage. Charlie Lindgren turned away 19-of-24 shots for the Montreal Canadiens' farm club.