Australia to play Argentina in Canberra in Rugby Champs.

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia will play Argentina in a Rugby Championship match in Canberra in September, returning test rugby to the Australian capital for the first time in seven years.

The match on Sept. 16 at Canberra Stadium will also be the second test between the Wallabies and Pumas in Canberra, 17 years after Australia won the first 32-25. Australia is unbeaten in four tests at the venue, having won matches against Argentina, Tonga, Fiji and Italy between 1998 and 2010.