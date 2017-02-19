Canada's Kripps, Lumsden race to world championship silver in two-man bobsled

KOENIGSSEE, Germany — Canada's Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden raced to a silver medal in two-man bobsled at the world championships on Sunday.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich was fastest in both runs to extend his lead and beat Kripps and Lumsden for his fourth straight world title.

Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis held a 0.52-lead from Saturday's opening heats, then clocked 49.17 seconds and 48.94 for a combined time of three minutes 16.71 seconds after four runs.

Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., and Lumsden, from Burlington, Ont., trailed by just 1.20 seconds.

Germany's Johannes Lochner was 1.25 back in third with Joshua Bluhm, ahead of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis of Latvia.