David Robinson, Grant Hill honoured at Legends Brunch

NEW ORLEANS — David Robinson and Grant Hill went home from All-Star weekend with trophies.

Robinson and Hill were among the honorees Sunday at the National Basketball Retired Players Association's annual Legends Brunch, several hours before tip-off of the All-Star game. Robinson was chosen as the group's Humanitarian of the Year, and Hill is the Community Ambassador of the Year.

Robinson was introduced by Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning, Hill by New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry.