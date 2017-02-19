Donaldson likely to miss first couple weeks of spring with calf injury
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will likely miss the first couple of weeks of spring training with a right calf strain.
An MRI exam Saturday revealed the strain, which he suffered the day before while running sprints at the team's spring facility.
Donaldson spent most of Sunday morning in the trainer's room at Florida Auto Exchange.
He missed the first full-squad workout on Saturday. He told reporters he wants to make sure he doesn't push the calf too much during spring training.
The American League MVP in 2015, Donaldson hit .284 last season with 37 homers and 99 RBIs.