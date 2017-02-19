Drouin scores in OT as Lightning beat Avalanche 3-2

DENVER — Jonathan Drouin stole the puck and scored 2:27 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Sunday night.

Drouin swiped the puck from forward Matt Nieto deep in Avalanche territory and backhanded the game-winner past Calvin Pickard.

Tampa Bay was up 2-0 heading into the third when Colorado rallied. Mikko Rantanen scored early in the period and Matt Duchene tied the game with 41.9 seconds left when his shot deflected into the net off a Tampa Bay player.

Brayden Point and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal for the Lightning, who lost some steam in the third period after a 4-3 overtime loss in Dallas the night before. Tampa Bay thought it had another goal on a backhander by Tyler Johnson midway through the third, but it was disallowed for goalie interference.

Colorado returned home after a 1-4 road swing, but home ice proved anything but friendly. It's been that way all season for the Avalanche, who fell to 7-19-2 at the Pepsi Center.

Duchene's tying goal appeared to hit off defenceman Jake Dotchin with Pickard on the bench for an extra skater.

Johnson nearly gave the Lightning a two-goal cushion at 10:44 of the third when he knocked in a shot with Tyson Barrie on his back and Pickard on the ice after a collision. Pickard got up pleading his case as the Lightning celebrated. The goal was waived off after the officials went to replay.

Rantanen was in the right place when Blake Comeau's shot bounced off goalie Ben Bishop in front of the net. Rantanen tapped it in to make it 2-1 at 2:46 of the third. The 20-year-old forward has goals in two straight games.

Namestnikov gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead midway through the second period on a quirky goal. With Barrie closely covering him as he worked his way down the left side, Namestnikov fired a shot that went straight through the legs of Pickard. It was Namestnikov's first goal since Jan. 21.

The Lightning dominated the first period — outshooting the Avalanche 17-9 — but had nothing to show for it until Point finally beat Pickard at 18:18. It was Point's fifth goal since his Jan. 31 return from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for 14 games.

Victor Hedman had an assist on Point's goal, giving him 48 points (10 goals, 38 assists) this season. He ranks behind Brent Burns of San Jose and Erik Karlsson of Ottawa for most points in the NHL among defencemen .

NOTES: The roller-coaster Lightning are 4-0-2 over their last six games, on the heels of a 1-4-2 stretch. ... Colorado forward Carl Soderberg played in his 300th NHL game. ... Rene Bourque (head) missed his ninth straight game. He's working out on his own and "seems to be improving a little bit. He has some days that are better than others, but he's coming along," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Return home after four straight road games to host Edmonton on Tuesday.