Kane leads Blackhawks to 5-1 win in Buffalo homecoming

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in his annual homecoming, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.

Marian Hossa and Jonathan Toews broke it open with second-period goals for Chicago, which won for the seventh time in eight games. Ryan Hartman and Artem Anisimov also scored, helping the Blackhawks bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Evander Kane scored for Buffalo in its final game before its five-day bye. The Sabres were trying for their first four-game win streak since December 2014.