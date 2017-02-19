OHL Roundup: Ondrej Machala has three points as IceDogs hold off Wolves

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ondrej Machala had a goal and two assists as the Niagara IceDogs held off the Sudbury Wolves 5-4 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Machala, Justin Brack, Kirill Maksimov and Oliver Castleman all scored in the second period for the IceDogs (19-28-10). Aaron Haydon opened the scoring in the first with a power-play goal.

Macauley Carson responded with a pair of goals for Sudbury (22-26-7), with Michael Pezzetta and Dmitry Sokolov also chipping in.

Stephen Dhillon made 35 saves for the win in net. MacKenzie Savard turned aside 13-of-15 shots in 37:24 for the Wolves before giving way to Jake McGrath, who made 25 saves.

Sudbury's Owen Lalonde received a match penalty for slew footing in the third period.

Niagara was 1 for 6 on the power play and the Wolves scored once on three chances.

---

KNIGHTS 4 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Victor Mete scored the winner on a penalty shot in the first period as London got past the Frontenacs.

Cliff Pu, on the power play, Brandon Crawley and Janne Kuokkanen rounded out the attack for the Knights (37-11-7).

Ryan Cranford replied for Kingston (25-21-9).