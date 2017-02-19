OHL Roundup: Tim Gettinger scores hat trick as Greyhounds beat IceDogs

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Tim Gettinger scored a hat trick as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the Niagara IceDogs 8-1 on Saturday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Zachary Senyshyn and Morgan Frost had a goal and two assists apiece for the Greyhounds (39-15-3). Jack Kopacka, Hayden Verbeek and Blake Speers rounded out the attack and Matthew Villalta made 30 saves.

Danial Singer scored the lone goal for Niagara (18-28-10), which got 45 stops from Colton Incze in defeat.

Sault Ste. Marie was 1 for 3 on the power play and the IceDogs were scoreless on three attempts.

---

OTTERS 3 STEELHEADS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Joseph Murdaca stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Otters shut out Mississauga for their 13th straight win.

Taylor Raddysh, Erik Cernak and Alex DeBrincat scored for Erie (42-10-3).

Matthew Mancina turned away 38 shots for the Steelheads (24-19-13).

---

FIREBIRDS 7 STING 5

FLINT, Mich. — C.J. Clarke struck twice and Dennis Busby added three assists to lead the Firebirds past Sarnia.

Maurizio Colella, Nicholas Caamano, Ryan Moore, Ty Dellandrea and Kole Sherwood supplied the rest of the offence for Flint (27-23-5).

Jordan Kyrou had a pair of goals for the Sting (26-24-6) with Anthony Salinitri, Adam Ruzicka and Jaden Lindo also chipping in.

---

BULLDOGS 4 67'S 3

HAMILTON — Marian Studenic struck twice as the Bulldogs held off Ottawa for their fourth straight win.

Brandon Saigeon and Niki Petti had the others for Hamilton (27-23-5).

Mathieu Foget, Mitchell Hoelscher and Patrick White replied for the 67's (20-29-6), who dropped their sixth in a row.

---

RANGERS 5 SPIRIT 4 (OT)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Joseph Garreffa scored the winner and Dylan Di Perna tacked on three assists as Kitchener edged the Spirit for its third straight win.

Riley Damiani, Nick McHugh, Adam Mascherin and Darby Llewellyn also had goals for the Rangers (31-21-4).

Brady Gilmour, DJ Busdeker, Max Grondin and Filip Hronek scored for Saginaw (21-26-9).

---

SPITFIRES 3 STORM 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jeremiah Addison broke a 1-1 tie midway through the third period to lift the Spitfires over Guelph.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Mikhail Sergachev and Luke Boka also scored in the third for Windsor (35-13-8).

Ryan Merkley opened the scoring in the second for the Storm (19-31-5).

Cristiano DiGiacinto of the Spitfires was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for checking to the head in the third.

---

COLTS 6 BATTALION 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Lucas Chiodo had a pair of goals as the Colts downed North Bay.

Giordano Finoro, Jason Willms, Roy Radke and Kyle Heitzner rounded out the attack for Barrie (15-33-7).

Brett McKenzie responded on the power play for the Battalion (21-31-4).

---

GENERALS 3 ATTACK 2 (SO)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Kyle MacLean scored the only goal of the shootout and had another while shorthanded in regulation as Oshawa topped the Attack for its fourth straight win.

Serron Noel opened the scoring midway through the first period for the Generals (34-16-5).

Jonah Gadjovich had both goals for Owen Sound (38-14-3), which had a six-game winning streak ended.