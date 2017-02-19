QMJHL Roundup: Vitalii Abramov scores OT winner as Olympiques edge Tigres

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Vitalii Abramov scored the winner late in overtime as the Gatineau Olympiques edged the Victoriaville Tigres 6-5 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Daniel Del Paggio led the offence with two goals and an assist in regulation for Gatineau (27-27-4). Shawn Boudrias, Mitchell Balmas and Yakov Trenin rounded out the attack.

Alexandre Goulet struck twice for the Tigres (29-21-8) with Bradley Lalonde, Pascal Laberge and Austin Eastman also chipping in.

Mathieu Bellemare made 28 saves for the win in net as James Povall turned away 25 shots in defeat.

The Olympiques were scoreless on three power plays while Victoriaville was 3 for 7.

---

ARMADA 2 PHOENIX 1 (SO)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Anthony Poulin scored the only goal of the shootout to lift Blainville-Boisbriand past the Phoenix for its eighth straight win.

Yvan Mongo had a power-play goal in the second period for the Armada (36-15-6).

Jason Imbeault opened the scoring in the first for Sherbrooke (22-32-3).

---

SEA DOGS 4 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Ottawa Senators prospect Thomas Chabot had a goal and two assists as Saint John beat Baie-Comeau for its fourth straight win.

Simon Bourque, Joe Veleno and Nathan Noel all had a goal and an assist for the Sea Dogs (39-13-4).

Gabriel Fortier scored on the power play for the Drakkar (19-28-9).

Saint John's Kyle Ward received a major penalty and game misconduct for interference in the second period.

---

CATARACTES 3 REMPARTS 2 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Brandon Gignac had the winner 46 seconds into overtime to lift the Cataractes past Quebec.

Dennis Yan had a pair of first period goals for Shawnigan (37-15-4).

Mikael Robidoux and Olivier Garneau, shorthanded, responded in the third for the Remparts (28-23-6).