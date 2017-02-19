Sports

Saturday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 3 Montreal 1

Edmonton 3 Chicago 1

Ottawa 6 Toronto 3

Vancouver 2 Calgary 1 (OT)

Buffalo 3 St. Louis 2 

Detroit 3 Washington 2 (SO)

New Jersey 3 N.Y. Islanders 2

San Jose 4 Arizona 1

Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Minnesota 5 Nashville 2

Florida 3 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Toronto 1 Manitoba 0

St. John's 6 Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3 Albany 2

Grand Rapids 6 San Antonio 0

Binghamton 4 Rochester 3

Lehigh Valley 6 Hartford 4

Hershey 4 Providence 0

Springfield 2 WB-Scranton 1

Charlotte 2 Rockford 0

Chicago 4 Texas 1

San Jose 2 Ontario 0

Tucson 5 San Diego 2

Bakersfield 4 Stockton 2

---

NLL

Toronto 10 Rochester 6

Saskatchewan 8 Colorado 7 

Vancouver 13 Calgary 10

---

