Saturday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 3 Montreal 1
Edmonton 3 Chicago 1
Ottawa 6 Toronto 3
Vancouver 2 Calgary 1 (OT)
Buffalo 3 St. Louis 2
Detroit 3 Washington 2 (SO)
New Jersey 3 N.Y. Islanders 2
San Jose 4 Arizona 1
Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Minnesota 5 Nashville 2
Florida 3 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Toronto 1 Manitoba 0
St. John's 6 Syracuse 1
Bridgeport 3 Albany 2
Grand Rapids 6 San Antonio 0
Binghamton 4 Rochester 3
Lehigh Valley 6 Hartford 4
Hershey 4 Providence 0
Springfield 2 WB-Scranton 1
Charlotte 2 Rockford 0
Chicago 4 Texas 1
San Jose 2 Ontario 0
Tucson 5 San Diego 2
Bakersfield 4 Stockton 2
---
NLL
Toronto 10 Rochester 6
Saskatchewan 8 Colorado 7
Vancouver 13 Calgary 10
---