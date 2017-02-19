Tsonga beats Goffin to win World Tennis Tournament final

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clinched his 13th career title on Sunday, rallying from a set down to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the World Tennis Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Frenchman hit 10 aces and, although he dropped his serve twice, he broke the third-seeded Goffin's serve four times.

Tsonga, ranked 14, lost the final here in Rotterdam six years ago. His previous title also came on indoor hardcourts in Metz, France, two years ago.

He improved to 4-2 overall in career meetings against the 11th-ranked Goffin, who won both of his career titles in 2014.