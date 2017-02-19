WHL Roundup: Moilanen has SO winner as Thunderbirds rally past Winterhawks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sami Moilanen scored late in regulation to force extra time before winning it in a shootout as the Seattle Thunderbirds rallied past the Portland Winterhawks 5-4 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Tyler Adams, on the power play, Alexander True and Donovan Neuls also had goals for Seattle (38-17-5). Matt Berlin stopped 29 shots in net.

Evan Weinger, on the power play, Caleb Jones, Skyler McKenzie and Keoni Texeira supplied the offence for the Winterhawks (32-24-4). Cole Kehler turned aside 45 shots.

The Thunderbirds were 1 for 6 on the power play and Portland scored once on two chances.

---

HITMEN 3 BLADES 2

CALGARY — Mark Kastelic scored the winner in the second period as the Hitmen topped Saskatoon.

Andrew Fyten and Vladislav Yeryomenko also had goals for Calgary (22-26-10).

Jesse Shynkaruk and Mason McCarty had power-play goals for the Blades (23-28-8).

---

BLAZERS 3 COUGARS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Ingram stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Blazers shut out Prince George.

Collin Shirley, Rudolfs Balcers and Garrett Pilon scored for Kamloops (36-18-6).

Ty Edmonds turned away 39 shots for the Cougars (38-19-4).