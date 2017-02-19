WHL Roundup: Sawchenko makes 37 saves, Warriors shut out Pats 4-0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Zach Sawchenko stopped all 37 shots his way and Jayden Halbgewachs scored his league-leading 44th goal of the year as the Moose Jaw Warriors blanked the Regina Pats 4-0 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Josh Brook put the Warriors (34-17-8) ahead at 17:39 of the first period. Halbgewachs, Brett Howden and Branden Klatt added a goal each in the third period.

Tyler Brown stopped 24-of-27 shots for the Pats (41-9-7), the No. 1 ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League.

Moose Jaw went 2 for 5 on the power play while Regina failed to score on its only chance with the man advantage.

Pats defenceman Connor Hobbs was handed a major and game misconduct for checking to the head at 18:46 of the third.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 BRONCOS 2 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Lucas Skrumeda scored 2:53 into overtime as Everett slipped past the Broncos for its fifth win in a row.

Noah Juulsen and Devon Skoleski also scored for the Silvertips (36-12-10), who got a 27-save outing from Carter Hart.

Glenn Gawdin struck twice for Swift Current (30-18-10). Taz Burman turned away 30-of-33 shots in defeat.

---

RAIDERS 4 WHEAT KINGS 1

BRANDON, Man. — D-Jay Jerome had a goal and an assist and Ian Scott made 33 saves as Prince Albert toppled the Wheat Kings.

Austin Crossley, Cavin Leth and Parker Kelly also found the back of the net for the Raiders (16-39-5).

Brandon (28-23-8) got its lone goal from Reid Duke. Travis Child stopped 23-of-27 shots in a losing effort.

---

HURRICANES 6 BLADES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Matt Alfaro had a hat trick and an assist as the Hurricanes beat Saskatoon for their third win in a row.

Tyler Wong and Zak Zborosky both had a goal and three helpers and Brady Poteau scored once for Lethbridge (35-16-7), which got a 22-save outing from Ryan Gilchrist.

Tyler Lees and Logan Christensen repsonded for the Blades (23-26-8). Brock Hamm turned out 28-of-34 shots in a losing cause.

Saskatoon's Cole Johnson was given a major and game misconduct just 4:20 into the game for goalie interference.

---

TIGERS 7 OIL KINGS 4

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Matt Bradley and Mark Rassell both struck twice as the Tigers got past Edmonton.

James Hamblin, Max Gerlach and Chad Butcher also scored for Medicine Hat (42-17-1). Nick Schneider stopped 14-of-17 shots before giving way to Michael Bullion, who made five saves in 15:17 of relief.

Trey Fix-Wolansky scored three times for the Oil Kings (20-34-5) and David Koch had the other. Josh Dechaine made 40 saves in defeat.

---

ROYALS 4 ICE 1

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Dylan Myskiw made 26 saves and Matthew Phillips had a goal an assist as Victoria downed the Ice.

Carter Folk, Regan Nagy and Jack Walker also scored for the Royals (32-23-5).

Jake Elmer was the lone scorer for Kootenay (13-36-10). Payton Lee kicked out 34-of-37 shots in defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 WINTERHAWKS 3

KENT, Wash. — Ethan Bear had two goals and two assist as the Thunderbirds beat Portland.

Donovan Nuels, Tyler Adams and Ryan Gropp also scored while Rylan Toth made 25 saves for Seattle (37-17-5).

Keegan Iverson scored once for the Winterhawks (32-24-3) and assisted on goals from Henri Jokiharju and Caleb Jones. Shane Farkas stopped 27 shots in defeat.

---

ROCKETS 5 COUGARS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Tomas Soustal and Nick Merkley each had a goal and an assist as the Rockets beat Prince George.

Devante Stephens, James Hilsendager and Calvin Thurkauf also scored for Kelowna (34-20-5). Michael Herringer made 25 saves for the win.

The Cougars (38-18-4) offence came from Colby McAuley as he struck twice. Nick McBride stopped 38-of-42 shots in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 5 CHIEFS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Evan Sarthou made 38 saves and picked up an assist as the Americans downed Spokane for their fourth win in a row.

Parker AuCoin, Nolan Yaremko, Juuso Valimaki, Tyler Sandhu and Brett Leason provided the goals for Tri-City (35-23-3).

Kailer Yamamoto kept the Chiefs (25-25-9) from being blanked. Dawson Weatherill turned away 23-of-28 shots in a losing cause.

---

GIANTS 4 REBELS 3 (SO)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Jack Flaman scored the shootout winner as Vancouver snapped its four-game skid by beating Red Deer.

Ty Ronning, Owen Hardy and Tyler Popowich scored in regulation for the Giants (19-36-5). Ryan Kubic stopped 35 shots in relief for the win. David Tendeck started in net but gave up two goals on two shots in 4:13 of action.

Lane Zablocki scored twice and Akash Bains had the other for the Rebels (23-27-10), who have lost eight in a row. Riley Lamb made 19 saves in a losing cause.