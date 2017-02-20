Alouettes give D-back Johnson one-year deal, extended running back Rutley two years

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes extended the contracts of running back Brandon Rutley and defensive back Jovon Johnson on Monday.

Four-year veteran Rutley inked a two-year deal while Johnson signed for one year.

Rutley, who took over as the starter when Tyrell Sutton was injured last season, had a career high 800 combined yards in 12 games, including 11 starts. He rushed 113 times for 495 yards and four touchdown and caught 35 passes for 305 yards and two TDs.

Johnson is entering his second season in Montreal and his 11th in the CFL. The 34-year-old had 59 defensive tackles, six sacks, three interceptions and knocked down eight passes last season.