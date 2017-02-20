Brett Findlay leads balanced offence, Marlies beat Senators at Air Canada Centre

TORONTO — Brett Findlay had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Marlies doubled up the Binghamton Senators 4-2 on Monday in American Hockey League action.

Colin Smith, Colin Greening and Brenden Miller also scored for the Marlies (27-22-4) in front of 14,537 fans at Air Canada Centre. Dmytro Timashov added two assists.

Mike Blunden struck twice for the Senators (23-27-3), Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Garret Sparks made 18 saves for the Maple Leafs' AHL club while Andrew Hammond kicked out 20-of-24 shots for Binghamton.