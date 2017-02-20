Gulf not obvious as Arsenal beats 5th-tier Sutton in FA Cup

SUTTON, England — Arsenal took 26 minutes to break through fifth-tier Sutton United's resistance and the 12-time FA Cup winners were made to toil for a 2-0 victory over the tenacious non-league side to reach the quarterfinals on Monday.

On the plastic patch at tiny Gander Green Lane stadium, the gulf in class between sides separated by 105 places in the English soccer pyramid was not always apparent.

Apart from picking the ball out of his net twice, Sutton goalkeeper Ross Worner, a part-time picture framer for a sports memorabilia company, had few saves to make from the millionaire international stars from Arsenal. Only Lucas Perez, a 20 million-euro signing last year, and Theo Walcott could beat Worner, an Arsenal fan.

And far from sitting camped inside its own half to frustrate Arsenal, Sutton — playing in the fifth round for the first time in its 118-year history — harried the more illustrious London side in the pursuit of a goal. The best chance fell in the second half when Roarie Deacon, a former Arsenal youth team player, hit the crossbar.

The goal never came from the team placed 17th in the National League but Sutton left the field — after being surrounded by fans who invaded at the final whistle — with its dignity more than intact.