Haylett-Perry re-signs with Australian rugby

The 27-year-old, who has played 14 tests since his debut against England in June, will also remain with the Western Force in Super Rugby.

He says "the drawcard of trying to get back into that Wallabies team was a large part of my decision. I really enjoyed last year, the challenges week in and week out, watching my game grow and the Force were a big part of that. I feel like we're really heading in the right direction and we have a great group of young men with a bright future."