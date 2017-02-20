Jankovic leads Canada over Barbados at CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship

Danilo Pessoa and Maxime Leconte also scored for Canada, which is tied with Mexico for the lead in Group B with three points.

The 16-country CONCACAF championship will send two teams to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup slated for April 27 to May 7, also in the Bahamas. Only 14 are in contention, however. The Bahamas has already qualified as World Cup host while Guadeloupe is not a FIFA member.