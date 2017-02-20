New York City FC sign Canadian first-round draft pick Kwame Awuah

New York City FC has signed Canadian midfielder Kwame Awuah, taken in the first round (16th overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft

The 21-year-old from Toronto will occupy a domestic spot on the NYCFC roster, thanks to recent MLS rule changes involving young Canadian players.

"Going back to the MLS Combine we saw something in Kwame that we believed was good enough to compete for a place in our first-team and in pre-season he's just confirmed what we saw there," New York City FC coach Patrick Vieira said in a statement.

"He's a young player who needs to develop some parts in his game but he's a really exciting footballer who is full of energy and has an unbelievable willingness to learn," he added.