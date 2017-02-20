Oldest rookie managers in Major League Baseball history

The oldest first-time managers in Major League Baseball history:

TOM SHEEHAN

Sheehan was surprisingly appointed to manage the San Francisco Giants in 1960 at age 66 after the firing of Bill Rigney, who had the team in second place in the National League with a 33-25 record. It didn't pay off. Sheehan went 46-50, the Giants finished fifth and his managing career was over.

BOBBY MATTICK

He's the oldest rookie manager to start a season at age 64. He took over the Toronto Blue Jays in 1980, leading the expansion team to a 67-95 mark — its first season shy of 100 losses. They went 37-69 over the strike-shortened 1981 season, and Mattick declined an offer to return for a third season.

RED CORRIDEN

He was 62 when he took over as Chicago White Sox manager in 1950, replacing Jack Onslow after 30 games. Corriden went 52-72 for a sixth-place team, his only managing experience in the big leagues.

BRIAN SNITKER