Schenn scores winner, Gostisbehere adds three assists as Flyers down Canucks 3-2

VANCOUVER — Brayden Schenn scored the winner in the second period and Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for the first three-point game of his NHL career as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek had the other goals for Philadelphia (28-24-7), while Michael Neuvirth made 18 stops to get the win.

Markus Granlund and Jannik Hansen replied for Vancouver (26-28-6), which got 25 saves from Ryan Miller.

The Flyers lost the first two games of their three-game swing through western Canada — a 3-1 defeat to Calgary on Wednesday and 6-3 setback in Edmonton on Thursday — but picked up a much-needed victory to move within two points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Canucks, meanwhile, couldn't build on Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against Calgary following a 2-4-0 road trip and head into their five-day break four points back of the Flames for the West's second wild-card spot.

Trailing 3-2 through 40 minutes, Vancouver's toothless 28th-ranked power play got a chance early in the third, but failed to register a shot. The Canucks are now 0 for 12 over their last four games with man advantage after the unit recorded goals in five straight.

Daniel Sedin had a good one-time chance midway through the period with Neuvirth swimming in his crease, but the Philadelphia netminder recovered in time to make the save.

Miller made a couple of nice stops to keep his team within striking distance, but Vancouver didn't really threaten Neuvirth from there as Philadelphia held on for just its second win in the last six (2-4-0).

Up 1-0 after the first period, the Flyers caught Vancouver napping early in the second when Gostisbehere fired a puck from behind the Philadelphia net off the boards to create a 2-on-1. Miller stopped Sean Couturier's initial shot, but Voracek was there to jump on the juicy rebound for his 15th goal of the season and first in 10 games.

Having already surrendered a power-play goal in the first, the Canucks gave up another just 1:27 later when Schenn wheeled into the high slot and ripped a shot past a screened Miller, who made 35 saves against the Flames on Saturday night.

Schenn's 18th goal of the season was also his league-leading 14th with the man advantage.

Granlund then got Vancouver on the board as the goal barrage continued at 3:43 on a slick deflection for his 15th past Neuvirth, who allowed all six goals in that loss to Edmonton.

The Philadelphia goalie made a nice stop on Brandon Sutter midway through the period, but Hansen got Vancouver to within one at 12:42 after Bo Horvat cut hard to the net. The puck popped out front to Hansen, who chipped a fluttering shot past Neuvirth's glove for his sixth.

The Canucks nearly tied things seconds later when Reid Boucher jumped on a terrible turnover by Michael Del Zotto in the Flyers' end, but Neuvirth was there to make a point-blank glove save.

Nick Cousins almost put Philadelphia back up by two in the period's final minute, but his shot that beat Miller hit the post and stayed out.

The Canucks killed off an early Flyers power play, but Alexandre Burrows was whistled for hooking moments later and Philadelphia made Vancouver pay when Simmonds banged a Gostisbehere rebound through Miller's five-hole for his 25th of the season and fourth in the last five games.

Notes: Horvat now has four goals and four assists over his last eight games. ... Sunday marked the first time this season the Canucks haven't split starts in back-to-backs when both Miller and backup Jacob Markstrom are healthy. ... The Canucks are scheduled to return to practice at 4 p.m. local time on Friday before welcoming San Jose to town Saturday. ... The Flyers host Washington on Wednesday.

---