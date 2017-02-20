Sunday's Games
NHL
Philadelphia 3 Vancouver 2
Toronto 4 Carolina 0
Winnipeg 3 Ottawa 2
N.Y. Rangers 2 Washington 1
Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2
Nashville 4 Columbus 3
Chicago 5 Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders 6 New Jersey 4
Tampa Bay 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
Boston 2 San Jose 1 (OT)
Anaheim 1 Los Angeles 0
---
AHL
Syracuse 5 St. John's 3
Bridgeport 5 Hershey 1
Lehigh Valley 7 Utica 4
Providence 3 WB-Scranton 2
Cleveland 2 Iowa 0
Milwaukee 5 Charlotte 4 (OT)
Springfield 4 Hartford 2
Rochester 3 Binghamton 2
---
NBA
All-Star Game in New Orleans, LA
Western Conference 192 Eastern Conference 182
---
NLL
Buffalo 16 New England 15 (OT)
Georgia 15 Rochester 9
---