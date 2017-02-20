Sports

Sunday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 3 Vancouver 2

Toronto 4 Carolina 0

Winnipeg 3 Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 2 Washington 1

Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 4 Columbus 3

Chicago 5 Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 6 New Jersey 4

Tampa Bay 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Boston 2 San Jose 1 (OT)

Anaheim 1 Los Angeles 0

---

AHL

Syracuse 5 St. John's 3

Bridgeport 5 Hershey 1

Lehigh Valley 7 Utica 4

Providence 3 WB-Scranton 2

Cleveland 2 Iowa 0

Milwaukee 5 Charlotte 4 (OT)

Springfield 4 Hartford 2

Rochester 3 Binghamton 2

---

NBA

All-Star Game in New Orleans, LA

Western Conference 192 Eastern Conference 182

---

NLL

Buffalo 16 New England 15 (OT)

Georgia 15 Rochester 9

---

