Trocheck's late goal lifts Panthers past Blues, 2-1

ST. LOUIS — Vincent Trocheck scored with just under 5 seconds remaining to lift the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored and James Reimer stopped 26 shots to help the Panthers complete a 5-0 road trip — their first perfect trip of at least that many games in franchise history.

Reimer has won five straight decisions and has not lost in regulation since Jan. 7 against Boston, going 6-0-1 since.

The Panthers moved into a tie with Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division, but have the edge because they have a game in hand on the Bruins.

Kyle Brodziak, playing for the second time after missing 10 games due to a broken foot, scored for the Blues and Jake Allen finished with 31 saves. St. Louis lost its second straight since winning six in a row.

Marchessault opened the scoring when he beat Allen short side for his 17th goal of the season in the middle of the first period.

Brodziak tied about three minutes into the second when he put Ryan Reaves' rebound past Reimer for his seventh.

Trocheck won it with his team-leading 21st.

St. Louis dominated the offensive action in the first period, outshooting Florida 12-8. The Panthers then outshot the Blues 25-15 the rest of the way.

St. Louis dropped to 7-3 under Mike Yeo and remains third in the Central Division, three points ahead of Nashville.

NOTES: St. Louis C Paul Stastny returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... St. Louis LW Alexander Steen played his 800th career NHL game. ... Florida D Keith Yandle played in his 609th consecutive game, the second longest active streak in the NHL. ... Trocheck has scored a point in six consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Edmonton on Wednesday night to start a four-game homestand