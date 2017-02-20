WHL Roundup: Dawson Leedahl leads Regina to overtime win against Prince Albert

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Dawson Leedahl scored his second goal of the game 2:31 into overtime as the Regina Pats edged the host Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Josh Mahura also scored for the Pats (42-9-7), the No. 1 ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League.

Sean Montgomery and Tim Vanstone found the back of the net for the Raiders (16-39-6).

Jordan Hollett made 27 saves for the win as Ian Scott kicked out 41-of-44 shots in a losing cause.