Wolff, Lauda renew deals at F1 champion Mercedes

BRACKLEY, England — Two leading officials at Formula One team Mercedes have signed new contracts through 2020, concluding a busy off-season of activity at the world champions.

Mercedes announced Monday that Toto Wolff, the head of motorsport, and Niki Lauda, the non-executive chairman, have renewed their deals.

Wolff joined Mercedes from Williams in February 2013 and owns 30 per cent of shares in the team. Niki Lauda began working with Mercedes in late 2012 and holds a 10 per cent stake.