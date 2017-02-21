AP Source: Maple Leafs place unhappy Brooks Laich on waivers

A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Toronto Maple Leafs placed Brooks Laich on waivers, two days after the veteran centre questioned where he fit in the team's plans.

The person informed The AP of the move on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the Maple Leafs haven't announced it.

The Maple Leafs acquired the 33-year-old in a trade with Washington a year ago in a bid to have the 13-season veteran play a leadership role on a young, rebuilding team. Laich, however, has spent this season in the minors since being demoted in October. The three-time 20-goal-scorer missed two months because of an undisclosed injury and has a goal and five assists in 22 games with AHL Toronto.

On Monday, The Athletic online publication quoted Laich as saying he would prefer the opportunity to pursue winning a Stanley Cup championship with another team if the Maple Leafs don't consider him part of their plans this season.