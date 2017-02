Avs defenceman Erik Johnson nears return from broken leg

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson is nearing a return after being sidelined since early December with a broken leg.

Although Johnson won't play Tuesday against Los Angeles, coach Jared Bednar said the Avalanche's top defenceman has been going through some of the contact drills in practice and "that's a positive sign."

He broke his leg while blocking a shot Dec. 3 against Dallas.

Johnson's return would bolster a banged-up defence that lost Nikita Zadorov for the season after he fractured his ankle Monday during a drill in practice. Zadorov leads the team in hits.