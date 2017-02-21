Beacon Hall Golf Club first Canadian course to host US Open local qualifier

Local qualifiers for the U.S. Open will include a Canadian golf course for the first time for the first time in the tournament's 117-year history.

The United States Golf Association announced Tuesday that Beacon Hall Golf Club, in Aurora, Ont., will host the local Canadian qualifier on May 8. It's one of 114 local qualifiers, with all others taking place in the U.S.

"We are pleased to conduct an international local qualifier for the first time in Canada as we continue to expand qualifying opportunities around the globe for all of our USGA championships," Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman, said in a statement.

Beacon Hall Golf Club, designed by famed course architect Bob Cupp, opened for play in 1988.

Players who advance out of local qualifying will compete in sectional qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes at 10 U.S. sites on June 5. Japan and England will host international sectional qualifying in late May.