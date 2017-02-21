Brandon Mashinter scores twice, IceHogs hand Moose their fourth straight loss

WINNIPEG — Brandon Mashinter scored twice as the Rockford IceHogs beat the Manitoba Moose 4-3 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Kyle Baun and Martin Lundberg also scored for the IceHogs (20-24-11), who got a 27-save outing from Jeff Glass.

Nolan Zajac, Scott Glennie and Brian Strait found the back of the net for the Moose (19-27-6), who are on a four-game slide. Eric Comrie stopped 27-of-31 shots for the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate.